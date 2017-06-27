Tyrus, who used to work for WWE as Brodus Clay, told Wrestle:List in a new interview that he never recovered from his match at WrestleMania 29 in 2013 getting removed from the card the day of the show.

"Probably the biggest thing for me was my Wrestlemania match getting cut; I don't think I ever really mentally recovered from that," said Tyrus. "So that for me was a very draining and disappointing situation."

Tyrus was scheduled to team with Tensai, Namoi and Cameron against Cody Rhodes, Damien Sandow and the Bella Twins at Wrestlemania 29. The eight-person intergender tag team match was cut due to time constraints, resulting in no female having a match of any kind of the card.

"Although I have had some great moment in the WWE and Wrestlemania, I never had my moment in the ring, so for me mentally it was a lot," said Tyrus. "To work so hard and finally get your match – if you do great in that match usually it springboards you up, and not to get that opportunity was tough for me. After that to say I had an attitude problem is an understatement, which is on me, I didn't handle it well."

While it was hard on Tyrus not getting his WrestleMania moment, despite all of the work and preparation that went into it, he has positive things to say about his time in WWE, which ended in June 2014.

See Also Tyrus Explains Why He Takes Shots At John Cena In Videos And Interviews

"I mean I had accomplished a goal I had set at 10 years old, I told my mom at that time that I was going to be a wrestler one day, and I was going to be champion, everyone looked at me like I was crazy," said Tyrus. "I learned a lot about myself there as far as character stuff and made some friends who will be friends forever. I enjoyed my time there, I wish I could have left things on a better note, but we left things on a positive term. I think it worked out well for me in the long run, I wanted a lot more freedom and a chance to reinvent myself, sometimes you cant always do that when you get put in a certain lane."

Tyrus is still an active wrestler with Impact Wrestling, is a political correspondent on Fox News and stars in the new Netflix female wrestling serious, Glow. You can listen to his complete interview with Wrestle:List embedded in the video above and read more quotes by clicking here.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.