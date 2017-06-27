- In the video above, LaVar, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball discuss their appearance on last night's episode of WWE RAW.

"I think it was a fun experience, it was my first time ever on RAW and it's probably the best," LaVar said. "The Miz has got a lot of energy with him and it was fun out there."

"The atmosphere was crazy," Lonzo added. "I haven't really seen something like that before, and I'd definitely be open to doing it again."

- Just a reminder that AJ Styles will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store at 555 Broadway, STE 1001 in Chula Vista, CA this morning from 10 a.m. to noon to sign autographs and take photos.

- Paul Heyman congratulated Mauro Ranallo - and NXT - for Ranallo returning to WWE to work on the yellow brand. Heyman tweeted:

