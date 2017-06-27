- As seen in the video above, Josh Duhamel talks to Sheamus, his co-star in the upcoming WWE Studios movie, Buddy Games. Duhamel then discussed the movie, and said it was the perfect movie for WWE Studios, noting that it was "wild and raunchy. The movie starts filming on August 10th.

- It was announced at last night's RAW that WWE will return to the Staples Center for the No Mercy pay-per-view on Sunday, September 24th. The pre-sale starts on July 13th at AXS.com

- Curtis Axel had some advice for LaVar Ball following his appearance on WWE RAW last night, as seen below:

Who the hell is this dumb ass??? Stay off our stage! @WWE pic.twitter.com/d8O2WAa2nx — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) June 27, 2017

