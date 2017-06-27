Vince McMahon wanted the first time the Los Angeles crowd saw Lonzo Ball in the Staples Center to be in WWE's ring, a goal that was accomplished on last night's episode of Monday Night RAW. However, things didn't go entirely to plan.
The segment went on with LaVar Ball taking off his shirt but the moment that is garnering mainstream media attention on Tuesday morning is what Ball's 15-year-old son LaMelo said into the live mic when Dean Ambrose interrupted the segment. LaMelo dropped the n-word, which prompted a surprised look from his brother, to which LaMelo said it again, yelling, "Beat that n---a a--!" The clip of what happened is embedded below:
Beat that N×××a ass???? pic.twitter.com/zK237rrKng— Joe Cronin (@JoeCroninJCS) June 27, 2017
LaMelo using the racial slur was discussed on ESPN's popular Mike & Mike talkshow on Tuesday morning and is making waves throughout the sports world.
WWE got out in front of the attention by issuing the following statement to the Los Angeles Times on Monday night:
"The inappropriate language used by a guest during the 'Miz TV' segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE's values."
