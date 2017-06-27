Vince McMahon wanted the first time the Los Angeles crowd saw Lonzo Ball in the Staples Center to be in WWE's ring, a goal that was accomplished on last night's episode of Monday Night RAW. However, things didn't go entirely to plan.

We learned shortly before WWE RAW went live on the USA Network that Lonzo Ball and his outspoken father, LaVar, would be guests on MizTV with The Miz and Maryse. Lonzo, a standout point guard with UCLA, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft last week.

The segment went on with LaVar Ball taking off his shirt but the moment that is garnering mainstream media attention on Tuesday morning is what Ball's 15-year-old son LaMelo said into the live mic when Dean Ambrose interrupted the segment. LaMelo dropped the n-word, which prompted a surprised look from his brother, to which LaMelo said it again, yelling, "Beat that n---a a--!" The clip of what happened is embedded below:

LaMelo using the racial slur was discussed on ESPN's popular Mike & Mike talkshow on Tuesday morning and is making waves throughout the sports world.

WWE got out in front of the attention by issuing the following statement to the Los Angeles Times on Monday night:

"The inappropriate language used by a guest during the 'Miz TV' segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE's values."

We have complete results from last night's episode of WWE RAW available by clicking here.

