Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California with the women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match as the main event.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:
* Second-ever Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match to take place tonight on SmackDown LIVE
* Naomi and Lana face off in SmackDown Women's Championship rematch
* Sami Zayn battles Baron Corbin on SmackDown LIVE
* The Hype Bros battle The Usos for a chance to earn a SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
