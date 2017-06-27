Thanks to Freddy The One for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Bakersfield, California:

* Tye Dillinger, Sin Cara and American Alpha defeated The Ascension and The Colons

* Luke Harper defeated Aiden English

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella and Tamina Snuka. After the match, Lana issued a challenge to Naomi

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi retained over Lana

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The New Day and Breezango

* Rusev defeated Mojo Rawley

* Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya

* Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

