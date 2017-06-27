Thanks to Freddy The One for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Bakersfield, California:
* Tye Dillinger, Sin Cara and American Alpha defeated The Ascension and The Colons
* Luke Harper defeated Aiden English
* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella and Tamina Snuka. After the match, Lana issued a challenge to Naomi
* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi retained over Lana
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The New Day and Breezango
* Rusev defeated Mojo Rawley
* Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya
* Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens
