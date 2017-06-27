- Impact Wrestling posted the 30 minute preview above of this Sunday's Slammiversary pay-per-view. In the video, it was revealed that Bellator MMA fighter Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal will be in Lashley's corner as he takes on Alberto El Patron for the unified World Championship at Slammiversary. Just a reminder that we will have live match-by-match coverage of Slammiversary this Sunday. (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Himanshu D)

- The Fight Network announced that they will broadcast NJPW's G1 Special in the U.S. this Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m. ET from the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA. Fight Network will televise the 4+ hour event live in Canada and globally in over 30 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

- Below is the full card for this Saturday's NJPW G1 special:

IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Cody

IWGP Tag-Team Championship

Guerillas of Destiny (c) vs. War Machine

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Tournament – Round 1

Kenny Omega vs. Michael Elgin

Tetsuya Naito vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal

8-Man Tag-Team Match

David Finlay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jay White & KUSHIDA vs. Billy Gunn, Sho Tanaka, Yohei Komatsu & Yos--tatsu

8-Man Tag-Team Match

Dragon Lee, Jyushin Thunder Liger, Titan & Volador Jr. vs. BUSHI, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA

10-Man Tag-Team Match

BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Marty Scurll, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson & Yujiro Takahashi) vs. CHAOS & ROH (Rocky Romero, Beretta, Will Ospreay Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe)

