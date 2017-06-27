- Impact Wrestling posted the 30 minute preview above of this Sunday's Slammiversary pay-per-view. In the video, it was revealed that Bellator MMA fighter Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal will be in Lashley's corner as he takes on Alberto El Patron for the unified World Championship at Slammiversary. Just a reminder that we will have live match-by-match coverage of Slammiversary this Sunday. (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Himanshu D)
- Below is the full card for this Saturday's NJPW G1 special:
IWGP Heavyweight Championship
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Cody
IWGP Tag-Team Championship
Guerillas of Destiny (c) vs. War Machine
IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Tournament – Round 1
Kenny Omega vs. Michael Elgin
Tetsuya Naito vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal
8-Man Tag-Team Match
David Finlay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jay White & KUSHIDA vs. Billy Gunn, Sho Tanaka, Yohei Komatsu & Yos--tatsu
8-Man Tag-Team Match
Dragon Lee, Jyushin Thunder Liger, Titan & Volador Jr. vs. BUSHI, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA
10-Man Tag-Team Match
BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Marty Scurll, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson & Yujiro Takahashi) vs. CHAOS & ROH (Rocky Romero, Beretta, Will Ospreay Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe)
