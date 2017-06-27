- As noted, LaVar Ball's 15-year-old son, LaMelo, dropped the "n-bomb" twice during last night's segment with the Ball family on Miz TV. When it looked like LaVar and The Miz were going to square off, LaMelo could be heard yelling "beat that n---a a--!" It was noted on last night's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that there was "chaos backstage" after LaMelo delivered those unscripted lines. F4WOnline also reported that one source backstage said that key people, "notably Kevin Dunn and Vince McMahon, were very unhappy backstage" after the phrase was uttered.

As noted, WWE issued a statement to The Los Angeles Times saying that "The inappropriate language used by a guest during the Miz TV segment was not scripted, nor reflects WWE's values."

- Jean Brassard revealed on Facebook that 80s star Raymond Rougeau will be joining him for commentary on French WWE pay-per-view broadcasts on the WWE Network starting with Great Balls of Fire. The duo has done French commentary for WWE events in the past. (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Brandon Lawson)

