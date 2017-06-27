- If you missed Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva from this past weekend, here is a nice four-minute highlight recap from the event. The card aired live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden, with Chael Sonnen earning a decision victory over Wanderlei Silva in the main event. Full Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva results are here.

Also featured was Douglas Lima vs. Lorenz Larkin for the welterweight title, the MMA debut of prospect Aaron Pico, Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus for the lightweight belt and Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione in a heavyweight co-main event.

- With plans now in place for Conor McGregor to take on Floyd Mayweather August 26 on pay-per-view, the UFC has decided to not run a PPV that month. Instead, UFC 215 will now take place September 9 from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Originally, the UFC was looking to book flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson vs. TJ Dillashaw from Seattle in August, but those plans have since changed with Dillashaw re-focusing on bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

This is the second UFC PPV to be changed, as a planned January card in Anaheim was moved to July.

- The ratings are in for Bellator 180, which aired prior to Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva this past Saturday night, According to a release by Spike, the event was watched by an average of 901,000 viewers.

During the main event between light heavyweight champion Phil Davis and Ryan Bader, the show peaked at over one million viewers. Bader scored a decision victory to win the title.

