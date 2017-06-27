- Above is video of Chris Jericho and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens riding together and having a good time on last night's WWE Ride Along episode. This was filmed last December before the two split up.
- As noted, The Revival returned to action at last night's pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings. They faced Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Sasha Banks tweeted the following on Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder making their returns:
The #TheRevival are so damn good! Make sure you all watch main event this week.— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 26, 2017
