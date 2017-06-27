- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Los Angeles.

When WWE 205 Live began, Cedric Alexander competed with then-girlfriend Alicia Fox at his side. That is, until the former Divas Champion was courted by Noam Dar, causing a rift in her relationship with Alexander as well as affecting Alexander's in-ring performance. Eventually, The Scottish Supernova won over Alicia Fox and Cedric Alexander was sidelined with an injury.

When he finally returned to action, Alexander made it clear that he had moved on from his relationship with Fox and the drama that orbited with Dar. However, WWE 205 Live's power couple has done anything but leave Alexander alone. Even while at home nursing a neck injury, Alicia has done her best to make her ex-boyfriend's life miserable with her current beau doing her bidding. Meanwhile, Noam Dar's efforts to focus on their relationship landed him in hot water last week, when he mistakenly threw Ariya Daivari's $15,000 suitcase in the river, thinking it was Alexander's.

Dar suggested that he and Alicia Fox just want Cedric Alexander to quit WWE 205 Live. Is that what it will take for Alexander to be free of the drama and Fox to focus solely on The Scottish Supernova, or does Alicia have something more nefarious planned tonight on WWE 205 Live?