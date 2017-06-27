- Above is behind-the-scenes video of Seth Rollins' WWE 2K18 cover reveal trailer.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which submission would they least want to get caught in - Samoa Joe's Coquina Clutch or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's Kimura Lock. As of this writing, 51% voted for Lesnar's hold. Joe and Lesnar will do battle with the title on the line at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.

- Today marks 15 years since John Cena made his WWE debut on SmackDown. WWE posted this video from the match against current RAW General Manager Kurt Angle:

