- Above is behind-the-scenes video of Seth Rollins' WWE 2K18 cover reveal trailer.
- Today marks 15 years since John Cena made his WWE debut on SmackDown. WWE posted this video from the match against current RAW General Manager Kurt Angle:
Fifteen years ago today, @JohnCena's RUTHLESS AGGRESSION kicked off a legendary @WWE career... #15YearsOfCena pic.twitter.com/x0R1RAJVaP— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2017
