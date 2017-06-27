- Above is video from last night's WWE Ride Along with Nia Jax, Corey Graves and Tom Phillips. Nia talks about how she was a plus-size model before signing with WWE and how her cousin The Rock suggested she work a tryout at the WWE Performance Center. Nia was in a car accident before the tryouts after she and her aunt were hit head-on by a drunk driver. She now has a metal plate in her clavicle due to the wreck.
- "Free agent" John Cena tweeted the following today on his WWE return. Cena, who is celebrating 15 years since his WWE TV debut today, will return to TV on the July 4th SmackDown from Phoenix.
One week until #SDLive in Phoenix.— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 27, 2017
One week until July 4th.
A lot to prepare for, a lot to celebrate.
It's almost time @WWE.
