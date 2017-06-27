- Above is video from last night's WWE Ride Along with Nia Jax, Corey Graves and Tom Phillips. Nia talks about how she was a plus-size model before signing with WWE and how her cousin The Rock suggested she work a tryout at the WWE Performance Center. Nia was in a car accident before the tryouts after she and her aunt were hit head-on by a drunk driver. She now has a metal plate in her clavicle due to the wreck.

WWE Network will be adding several episodes from World Class Championship Wrestling to the on-demand section this summer. They currently have 29 WCCW episodes from 1982-1987 available for viewing.

- "Free agent" John Cena tweeted the following today on his WWE return. Cena, who is celebrating 15 years since his WWE TV debut today, will return to TV on the July 4th SmackDown from Phoenix.

One week until #SDLive in Phoenix.

One week until July 4th.

A lot to prepare for, a lot to celebrate.

It's almost time @WWE. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 27, 2017

