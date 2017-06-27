Source: JR's BBQ

Jim Ross posted his latest blog at JRsBarBQ.com. Here are some highlights:

"Seems as if Daniel Bryan is having some fun trolling social media as he teases a return to the ring which I seriously doubt will or should ever happen. If his existing medical condition put DB in a higher risk category, then he needs to be the responsible husband and father and refrain from lacing up his boots again. Don't get me wrong, if DB could safely resume his career I'd be all for it as he is one of the great talents in recent memory."

Learning that Lita will call the Mae Young Tournament with him:

"Saw on Twitter @MaeYoungClassic that yours truly would officially broadcasting with @AmyDumas the upcoming, global women's tournament for @WWE that will air on the @WWENetwork. I'm honored to be assigned this event with WWE HOFER Amy Dumas aka Lita and to help advance the development of women's wrestling in the business.

"If you expect Amy and I to do all we can to kick some serious ass on these broadcasts, then you would be correct!"

Tickets going on sale today for his RINGSIDE show in NYC:

"Tickets for our RINGSIDE Show in NYC at the Gotham Comedy Club go on sale this Tuesday June 27 at gothamcomedyclub.com. One show only on Friday night August 18 to kickoff Summer Slam weekend with a huge, surprise guest that my team isn't even aware of at this time. "

Much more is contained in Ross' latest blog, including his thoughts on Slammiversary, NJPW programming on AXS this weekend and more. You can check out the full entry by clicking here.

