- As seen above, WrestlingDVDNetwork.com has revealed the intro for WWE's first DVD on WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. "Fight Owens Fight – The Kevin Owens Story" comes out next Tuesday on DVD and Blu-ray with a one-hour documentary and extras.
- WWE stock was down 1.26% today, closing at $20.38 per share. Today's high was $20.72 and the low was $20.36.
- There was some speculation on Sasha Banks calling out actress Alison Brie of Netflix's new GLOW series last night but it appears she the new #1 contender was tweeting about RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss instead. As noted, Banks vs. Bliss will take place at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. You can see their Twitter exchange below:
I ain't scared of no little girl who plays wrestler. #LegitBoss #ThisAintHollywood— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 27, 2017
Says Whatever for attention I guess... like a boss #Champ https://t.co/xDUkjPvzPW— Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 27, 2017
