- As seen above, WrestlingDVDNetwork.com has revealed the intro for WWE's first DVD on WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. "Fight Owens Fight The Kevin Owens Story" comes out next Tuesday on DVD and Blu-ray with a one-hour documentary and extras.

WDN notes that the Blu-ray release will have more than 8 hours of content with 1 hour and 20 minutes more than the DVD. DVD runtimes are 1 hour for the first disc, 3 hours and 3 minutes for the second disc, 2 hours and 54 minutes for the third disc. As noted, a "First Look" preview will premiere this Thursday on the WWE Network .

- WWE stock was down 1.26% today, closing at $20.38 per share. Today's high was $20.72 and the low was $20.36.

- There was some speculation on Sasha Banks calling out actress Alison Brie of Netflix's new GLOW series last night but it appears she the new #1 contender was tweeting about RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss instead. As noted, Banks vs. Bliss will take place at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. You can see their Twitter exchange below:

I ain't scared of no little girl who plays wrestler. #LegitBoss #ThisAintHollywood — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 27, 2017

Says Whatever for attention I guess... like a boss #Champ https://t.co/xDUkjPvzPW — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 27, 2017

