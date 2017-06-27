- Above is a new behind-the-scenes "Finding Your Grit" clip with John Cena from FOX reality competition American Grit. Cena, who is the show Host & Executive Producer, talks about helping competitors find their grit.
- As seen below, WWE Shop has released new Americana t-shirts for various Superstars. You can visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens tweeted the following on his Face of America shirt:
I give you Man's greatest creation...https://t.co/SkbYeZGE7O— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) June 27, 2017
You know what to do.
Superstars & stripes: your favorite #WWE t-shirts in red, white & blue! New Americana tees now at #WWEShop.https://t.co/rqBtitZwpI pic.twitter.com/wTD50JGW4E— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) June 27, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.