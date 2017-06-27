- Above is video of Charlotte Flair arriving for tonight's WWE SmackDown in San Diego. Regarding tonight's Money In the Bank Ladder Match, Charlotte says she's confident and she feels like the right person will walk out with the briefcase - her.

WWE has a new poll asking fans which champion would they like to see John Cena challenge when he returns as a free agent on July 4th - WWE Champion Jinder Mahal or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. As of this writing, 59% voted for The Modern Day Maharaja while the rest went with The Beast.

- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville responding to his title defense against Akira Tozawa at WWE Great Balls of Fire, and how Titus O'Neil arranged the match for Titus Worldwide client Tozawa. Neville tweeted the following to Tozawa going into tonight's show. According to Google Translate, "Yoroshiku Onegaishimasu!" translates to "Thank you for your consideration!" but there are other meanings.

.@TozawaAkira I hope you realise what's happened. I'll make this very simple.



YOU ARE GOING TO SUFFER.



Yoroshiku Onegaishimasu!??#WWEGBOF — KING (@WWENeville) June 27, 2017

