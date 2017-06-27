- Above is video of Carmella backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown in San Diego. Regarding the women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match set for tonight, Carmella says the briefcase is hers because she won the first match fair & square. She says SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan didn't like how the match ended so now she has to have a rematch for what already belongs to her. She's also not happy about James Ellsworth being banned from ringside and says the rematch is insulting because she did what she had to do to win the match fair & square. Carmella says no matter what happens tonight, she will get back what's rightfully hers and become the undisputed Ms. Money In the Bank.

Johnny Gargano will debut a new theme song when he makes return to WWE NXT TV. Gargano taped an in-ring segment at Friday's Full Sail University tapings, which should air on this week's episode or the July 5th episode. The theme has new lyrics and was described as a fun remix of the DIY theme. Gargano has been off TV since being attacked by former partner Tommaso Ciampa at NXT "Takeover: Chicago" on May 20th.

- Lana tweeted the following going into her title match with SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi on tonight's show from San Diego:

I have a dream .... that one day the Ravishing Russian will become the #SDLive #Ravishing Champion ! That one day is today @WWE #LanaCrush ?? pic.twitter.com/dd9kLrdO7z — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 27, 2017

