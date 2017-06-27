- Above is a new promo for the Ambulance Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view from Dallas.
- Today marks 6 years since CM Punk's big "pipe bomb" promo on WWE RAW in Las Vegas. Paul Heyman tweeted the following on the promo:
Once upon a time, my name was not allowed to be uttered w/in @WWE. 6 yrs ago to the day, @CMPunk changed all that. pic.twitter.com/lp2ElJSwNW— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 27, 2017
