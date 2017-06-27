- Above is a new promo for the Ambulance Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view from Dallas.

- The first match announced for the WWE Battleground pay-per-view is The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The Hype Bros failed to become new #1 contenders after losing a non-title match to The Usos on tonight's SmackDown in San Diego. The New Day then confronted the champions and announced their rematch for next month. Battleground takes place on July 23rd from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

- Today marks 6 years since CM Punk's big "pipe bomb" promo on WWE RAW in Las Vegas. Paul Heyman tweeted the following on the promo:

Once upon a time, my name was not allowed to be uttered w/in @WWE. 6 yrs ago to the day, @CMPunk changed all that. pic.twitter.com/lp2ElJSwNW — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 27, 2017

