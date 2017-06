Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a Punjabi Prison match is now official for the WWE Battleground pay-per-view next month.

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon granted Orton his rematch on tonight's SmackDown but allowed Jinder to pick the stipulation. He chose Punjabi Prison and called The Great Khali his personal hero.

Below is the updated card for the July 23rd Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia:

Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

