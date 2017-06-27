- Above is a new promo for free agent John Cena's return to TV on next week's SmackDown from Phoenix.
- As noted, The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos is now official for Battleground after The Hype Bros failed to become new #1 contenders on tonight's SmackDown. Zack Ryder tweeted the following on the loss:
We didn't get the job done...no excuses...I didn't come back for nights like tonight. #SDLive— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 28, 2017
