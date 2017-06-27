Carmella won the second women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match on tonight's WWE SmackDown in San Diego. Other match participants were Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Becky Lynch.
Ms. Money In the Bank now has one year to cash in her contract for a shot at the SmackDown Women's Title, currently held by Naomi. Tonight's SmackDown also saw Naomi retain over Lana in just a few minutes.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's SmackDown main event:
