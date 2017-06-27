- It looks like the first WWE feud for Mike Kanellis may be with Sami Zayn. Tonight's SmackDown from San Diego saw Sami crash a Mike & Maria Kanellis segment on the stage while making his way to the ring for a loss to Baron Corbin. Kanellis and Sami did not get physical but Kanellis wasn't happy with Sami interrupting them. Above is video from the segment.
As noted, next week's SmackDown will also feature John Cena's return as a free agent and an Independence Day Battle Royal with the winner earning a title shot from WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens at Battleground.
- SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi tweeted the following to Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella and the other Superstars of the SmackDown women's division after tonight's Money In the Bank main event. Carmella now has one year to cash in her title shot for a shot at the title.
Hell of a match ladies ?? #WWESanDiego #LadderMatch @BeckyLynchWWE @NatbyNature @MsCharlotteWWE @TaminaSnuka...@CarmellaWWE I got my ??on you— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 28, 2017
