- Next month at UFC 213, Valentina Shevchenko can become female bantamweight champion and avenge her most recent defeat all at the same time. Shevchenko challenges Amanda Nunes for the title on July 8 from Las Vegas.

But the two first met last year, with Nunes scoring a decision victory on her way to becoming the UFC champion a few months later. That complete fight can be viewed in the video above.

- Cris Cyborg has a new opponent for UFC 214, as she will now face Tonya Evinger at the July 29 event. Megan Anderson was removed from the card due to personal reasons. The vacant featherweight title will remain on the line in the co-main event to Jon Jones challenging Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight belt.

Cyborg vacated her Invicta FC featherweight title to make a run at the UFC belt. Evinger, who replaced Anderson in the planned Invicta FC 24 main event, has held the Invicta FC bantamweight belt for two years and is unbeaten since 2011.

- Despite suffering another defeat, BJ Penn was a winner at UFC Fight Night 112. The former champion earned $150,000 for his loss to Dennis Siver that opened the main card from Oklahoma City.

Kevin Lee, who defeated Michael Chiesa in the main event, picked up $88,000. Chiesa earned $36,000 in defeat.

* Kevin Lee ($44,000 + $44,000 = $88,000) def. Michael Chiesa ($36,000)

* Tim Boetsch ($67,000 + $67,000 = $134,000) def. Johny Hendricks ($100,000)

* Felice Herrig ($25,000 + $25,000 = $50,000) def. Justine Kish ($14,000)

* Dominick Reyes ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Joachim Christensen ($16,000)

* Tim Means ($39,000 + $39,000 = $78,000) def. Alex Garcia ($31,000)

* Dennis Siver ($39,000 + $39,000 = $78,000) def. B.J. Penn ($150,000)

* Clay Guida ($55,000 + $55,000 = $110,000) def. Erik Koch ($24,000)

* Marvin Vettori ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Vitor Miranda ($18,000)

* Carla Esparza ($33,000 + $33,000 = $66,000) def. Maryna Moroz ($23,000)

* Darrell Horcher ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Devin Powell ($10,000)

* Jared Gordon ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Michel Quinones ($10,000)

* Tony Martin ($19,000 + $19,000 = $38,000) def. Johnny Case ($23,000)

* Jeremy Kimball ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Josh Stansbury ($12,000)

