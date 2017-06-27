- As seen on this week's WWE SmackDown, Lana lost a quick rematch to SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi with the title on the line. In the Fallout video below, Dasha Fuentes approaches Lana for post-match comments but Lana is too emotional to speak.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live in San Diego saw Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler.

- WWE SmackDown Producer Brian "Road Dogg" James tweeted the following to the blue brand women's division after tonight's show, which saw Naomi retain over Lana and Carmella win the second-ever women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match in the main event.


