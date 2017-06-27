- As seen on this week's WWE SmackDown, Lana lost a quick rematch to SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi with the title on the line. In the Fallout video below, Dasha Fuentes approaches Lana for post-match comments but Lana is too emotional to speak.

- WWE SmackDown Producer Brian "Road Dogg" James tweeted the following to the blue brand women's division after tonight's show, which saw Naomi retain over Lana and Carmella win the second-ever women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match in the main event.

Couldn't be more proud of the entire #SDLive roster but tonight was all about the women! Great job tonight ladies! The bar has risen! #OUDK — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) June 28, 2017

