- For those who missed it, last night's Talking Smack saw SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos reunite for Sweet Beets. You can see the three rhyme for Renee Young in the video above. The Usos invite Bryan to join them for the Rap Off against The New Day on next week's SmackDown.

Rusev was backstage for last night's WWE SmackDown in San Diego but was not used. He returned to the ring at weekend live events and made his blue brand debut at Saturday's show in Vancouver. He and Sami Zayn lost to WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat that night. The same match took place the next night in Everett, WA but Rusev defeated Mojo Rawley in singles action at Monday's show in Bakersfield, CA. No word yet on when he will make his SmackDown TV debut.

- John Cena tweeted the following video from Hard Nocks South in Tampa on Tuesday, which marked 15 years since his WWE debut on SmackDown. Cena will return to WWE TV as a free agent on next Tuesday's show from Phoenix. He wrote with the video, "Grateful for the past, focused on the future. @WWEUniverse @WWE love U + cant wait to get home!Thank u 4 15yrs #HLR"

Grateful for the past, focused on the future. @WWEUniverse @WWE love U + cant wait to get home!Thank u 4 15yrs #HLR pic.twitter.com/lpRzhDKrxg — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 27, 2017

