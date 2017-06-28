Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Ho Ho Lun. Dream has gotten over with the Full Sail crowd big. This was a quick squash that Dream wins with the diving elbow. He seductively poses over Ho Ho post match, much to Ho Ho's dismay

* Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan ends in a no contest. Oney nails Hideo with a running uppercut at the bell and busts Hideo open, possibly breaking his nose. The referee and trainers back Oney off to check on Hideo and the ref throws the match out. Hideo leaves and throws his bloody towel down on the ramp angrily. There was a bunch of blood in the corner, and the refs are changing the ring mat

* A video package airs of Tommaso Ciampa turning on Johnny Gargano. Johnny comes out to the DIY tron and music to a big pop. Johnny says he's missed this and the reaction is irreplaceable. He says we all saw what happened in Chicago, and we never saw it coming just like him. He never thought the guy he'd take a bullet for would pull the trigger on him. He's asked why and he'll never understand, but he's not here to dwell on the past, he's here to look to the future. He's standing right here and needs to get back to what he loves to do, being here competing. He needs to be at Takeover: Brooklyn. He needs to be Johnny Gargano, more importantly, he needs to be Johnny Wrestling again

* Hideo Itami is back out with no entrance. Oney Lorcan comes out with his entrance, and Hideo attacks at the bell and just goes after him. Oney fires up with a comeback, and nails a series of running uppercuts and his neckbreaker for a 2 count. Hideo and Oney go back and forth. Oney slips out of a GTS and appears to blow his knee out. He pleads with the ref not to stop the match and Hideo picks him up for a GTS and scores the pin

* Hideo cuts a promo post match, and asks Kassius Ohno to please come out. Kassius comes out. As he and Hideo square off, Nikki Cross appears and distracts them as Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe attack. Wolfe can't lift up Ohno for a powerbomb and has to have Dain help him. Wolfe gets on the mic and says we have to end all the fake and forces friendships, and the only way to do it is with-- Dain interrupts and says "chaos." Wolfe speaks of Eric Young's master plan, but first, it's time for Nikki to reign. Oney is not actually hurt as he walked out under his own power

* No Way Jose defeated Cezar Bononi. Quick match, Jose wins with the pop-up punch. After the match, Andrade "Cien" Almas in a suit attacks Cezar at the direction of Thea Trinidad. He invites Jose back down to the ring, but bails out when he runs down. Andrade and Thea leave thru the crowd

* Asuka defeated Nikki Cross in a Last Woman Standing Match to retain the NXT Women's Title. Nikki catches Asuka in the ring apron and lays into her with forearms. Nikki gets a bunch of chairs out and tries to suplex Asuka on them, but instead sends her into the stairs. Asuka tosses Nikki into the stairs and pulls out a trash can. Asuka puts the trash can over Nikki and hits her with kicks and a dropkick off the top rope. Asuka gets more chairs, but Nikki cuts her off. Asuka tosses Nikki into the pile of chairs off the top rope, but Nikki back drops Asuka into them too. Drake clears the ring of the chairs to boos from the crowd. Nikki hits her swinging fisherman's neckbreaker several times, but Asuka gets up at 9. Nikki runs at her with the title belt, but Asuka nails her with a kick to the head. Asuka holds the belt and they exchange shots. Asuka nails a spinning backfist and hits 4 German suplexes in a row. Nikki stands up at 6, and Asuka nails a spinning head kick. Nikki up at 8, and they battle on the ropes. Asuka attempts to suplex Nikki out of the ring onto the pile of chairs Nikki pulled out earlier, but Nikki slides out and powerbombs her onto them. Asuka up at 9. Asuka knocks Nikki off the ramp and jumps off with her butt-butt attack from the ramp. They brawl to the announce table area. Nikki grabs a plastic table and a ladder. Nikki lays Asuka across the table and climbs the ladder, but Asuka climbs too. Asuka suplexes Nikki off the ladder and through the announce table. Asuka barely gets up at 9 to pick up the win

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.