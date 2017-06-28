- Above is video of WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens ranting to Renee Young and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan on last night's Talking Smack episode. Owens says the "Land of Opportunity" is a terrible catchphrase that SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon uses when he's here and it means absolutely nothing. Owens wonders why he's the only person who makes sense on the brand. Bryan jokes that you get "repeated opportunities" on SmackDown, referring to the Independence Day Battle Royal set for next week. The winner will go on to face Owens at WWE Battleground.

Owens goes on to say winning & losing don't matter on SmackDown because Shane and Bryan will always be there to give you opportunities because they like you and they want you to succeed, no matter how many times you lose. Owens says Bryan should be setting an example for his daughter Birdie Joe but right now he's not doing that.

- WWE is making history this week with the women's division main eventing their three main shows for the first time in history. Monday's RAW saw Sasha Banks win a Gauntlet Match in the main event, Tuesday's SmackDown saw Carmella win a Money In the Bank Ladder Match in the main event and tonight's WWE NXT will see Asuka defend the NXT Women's Title against Nikki Cross in a Last Woman Standing Match.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will host another AngleStrong support meeting via video conference this Thursday at 8:30pm EST. The RAW General Manager posted the following on the call:

This Thursday, June 29 at 830pm est, we will have our next Anglestrong Live Video Call. I will also take your questions concerning addiction and recovery. If you or anyone you know is struggling from addiction, or is currently in recovery, direct them to Anglestrong.com to sign up for the Anglestrong APP- for FREE. See you Thursday. #addictionrecovery

