Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy gave their first WWE interview to WWE Monday Night RAW's Corey Graves on the WWE Network special, Reborn By Fate. Among other things, Jeff talked about whether his personal demons are in check; Matt discussed the possibility of single's runs for the duo, and the pair named some dream opponents.

According to Jeff, he has no temptation from addiction now because he has not lost sight of the big picture and that is being there for his family.

"Temptation is obsolete to me. I've been there, done that, and I was one of the lucky ones. I've survived it. I just look forward to going to work and I look forward to going home, man, and seeing my family. In the long run, in the big picture, I'm doing this for them. There's no temptation to fall victim to addiction ever again."

In Matt's estimation, he and his brother, Jeff, will have their own single's runs in time.

"I'm very happy doing our tag team deal right now, but I think there will be a day when we both take on a single's role. Jeff has won the WWE title. That'd be my goal, try and win a major single's title. I like the process of taking risks to evolving and changing and I think that's one of the most exciting parts of this now. And I think that will happen when we both do our own thing as single's competitors."

While Jeff named Roman Reigns as a dream opponent, he noted that competing in Hell In A Cell is his most pressing priority.

"My main thing is a Hell In A Cell. I've never had one of those matches and whether it's a tag team Hell In A Cell or a single, I've got to do that before I'm done. That's on my bucket list for sure."

Matt listed Reigns, Finn Bálor, Seth Rollins, and Bray Wyatt as potential opponents.

"I think about matches with [Reigns] and myself. And I mean, guys like Finn, guys like Seth Rollins. Matt Hardy versus Bray Wyatt is going to be dynamite."

