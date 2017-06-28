Source: Times of India

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with the Times of India on various topics. Below are a few highlights:

"I believe it was the prophecy made by Triple H in NXT at that time (Gold Rush tournament). Two young guys who he thought were the future of the business and it turned out to be true. Rollins is a multiple-time champion, I am the current World champion. We were having main event matches in NXT and now we are in the main events in WWE. So I believe it was the prophecy of Triple H. He is one of the smartest minds in the wrestling business and wrestlers that are in NXT right now, main eventing NXT shows are the guys who you are going see main-eventing WWE PPVs in Raw and SmackDown Live in the future."

The Prophecy .... long before the King Slayer and The Maharaja. #wwenxt #wwechampionship #WWEVancouver A post shared by The Maharaja (@jindermahal) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Improving his promo work:

"My promos have improved because I put in a lot of effort during my time away from wrestling. I did promos in front of the mirror, I used to record it on my cell phone, used to review it and worked on it. I always go to Vince after every promo that I do on television and I seek his advice."

Who comes up with ideas for the presentation of his character:

"A lot of it is my idea and actually a lot has come from Triple H as well. He is also very hand on working behind the scenes. Presentation is everything and it is very important in this business I believe. Look at the all-time greats like the Bret Hart, The Rock- look at Finn Balor right now, his entrance is spectacular. It is so impactful and it sets the tone for the match. So, I have been throwing in my own set of ideas with Triple H, along with the backstage producers, stage crews, lighting guys and it is a combined effort. Credit doesn't go to the people working backstage, but they are an integral part of the show."

Jinder also spoke about being a main-eventer, how confident he is in the role, more. Catch the entire interview here.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.