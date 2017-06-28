- Above is the G1 Climax final from 2015 when Shinsuke Nakamura faced Hiroshi Tanahashi. This was Tanahashi's second tournament win as he defeated Nakamura and went on to face Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 10 for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Okada was able to retain his title in that match.

- NJPW released the full schedule for the upcoming G1 Climax 27 tournament. Plenty of good matches through the schedule, but potentially the most anticipated one is on August 12 when Kenny Omega will take on Okada. This will be on the final show before the winners of Block A and Block B face each other.

- As noted, Marty Surll was selling the Bullet Club umbrella that he used when he announced his joining of the group. It ended up selling for $2,619 on eBay. Coincidentally, Pro Wrestling Tees has just began pre-orders for the same styled umbrella on their site for $34.99.

