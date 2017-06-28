- Above is the G1 Climax final from 2015 when Shinsuke Nakamura faced Hiroshi Tanahashi. This was Tanahashi's second tournament win as he defeated Nakamura and went on to face Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 10 for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Okada was able to retain his title in that match.

See Also Kenny Omega On If Being A Foreign Talent Makes It More Difficult In NJPW

- As noted, Marty Surll was selling the Bullet Club umbrella that he used when he announced his joining of the group. It ended up selling for $2,619 on eBay. Coincidentally, Pro Wrestling Tees has just began pre-orders for the same styled umbrella on their site for $34.99.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.