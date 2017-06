- WWE posted this unseen slow motion footage of Samoa Joe attacking WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on Monday's RAW in Los Angeles.

Tyson Kidd was backstage at last night's WWE SmackDown in San Diego, according to PWInsider . This is the first time Kidd has been backstage at a WWE event since suffering the neck injury in June 2015 during a RAW dark match with Samoa Joe. WWE removed Kidd from Total Divas before but he noted to a fan on Twitter this week that he will be back for the next season.

- As noted, Tuesday marked 6 years since CM Punk's big "pipe bomb promo" from WWE RAW in Las Vegas. Punk made a rare Instagram post to remember the promo, as seen below. The photo did not include a caption.

A post shared by CM Punk (@cmpunk) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.