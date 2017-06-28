- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in San Diego.
- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT will see Mauro Ranallo's yellow brand debut plus a Last Woman Standing main event between Nikki Cross and NXT Women's Champion Asuka. Mauro made the following tweets on the match:
7 hours away from my @WWENXT commentating debut. @WWEAsuka defends title vs @NikkiCrossWWE in NXT's first #LastWomanStandingMatch ??— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) June 28, 2017
All due to the #LastWomanStandingMatch between @WWEAsuka & @NikkiCrossWWE These ladies tore down the house! ???? https://t.co/fRIVNyDlFj— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) June 27, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.