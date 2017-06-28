Thanks to Omar and @Yoonglian for the following WWE live event results from today's show in Singapore:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus retained over Rhyno and Heath Slater

* Titus O'Neil defeated Bo Dallas

* Enzo Amore called Big Cass to the ring. Like he did on RAW, Cass apologized but attacked Enzo on the stage and left him laying

* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Samoa Joe and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

* WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax

* Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson

* Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt

