- A year ago next month, Amanda Nunes became UFC female bantamweight champion when she locked in a rear-naked choke on Miesha Tate and stopped her at UFC 200. Nunes, who was an underdog that night, will look to score her second title defense when she faces Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213 on July 8.

See a complete replay of Nunes-Tate from last year in the video above.

- Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will try to keep his standing in the division when he meets Francis Ngannou at UFC 215 this September. The card takes place from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, but no main event has been confirmed yet.

Dos Santos has gone 3-3 over his last six fights, including a loss earlier this year to UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. "Cigano," though, does own a decision victory over Miocic along with a win vs. Ben Rothwell.

Ngannou has won all five of his Octagon bouts, highlighted by a recent finish of former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski. He is 10-1 overall in his career.

- "Notorious" and "Mystic Mac" might be pushed aside as Conor McGregor prepares to take on Floyd Mayweather, as it appears the UFC lightweight champion has a new nickname. McGregor, who faces Mayweather in August, has been keeping fans updated on his training and included a picture with the caption "King Ghost" recently.

