- Above is video of Dana Warrior giving a tour of The Ultimate Warrior's home gym.

- WWE recently filmed material with a child actor that was playing a young Bray Wyatt, according to PWInsider. No word yet on what the footage is for. As noted, Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins will take place at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.

- The Rock posted this teaser from his Jumanji movie. The full trailer will be released tomorrow. Rock wrote, "Legend continues... A game for those who seek to find, a way to leave their world behind. #Jumanji: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE trailer TOMORROW!"


