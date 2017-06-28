Moose will team with NFL running back DeAngelo Williams to oppose Chris Adonis and Eli Drake at this Sunday's Slammiversary XV pay-per-view presented by Impact Wrestling. Moose, a former NFL offensive linesman, worked for Ring of Honor before joining the Impact roster. He spoke to the Sporting News to promote his upcoming match.

"I love being part of Impact Wrestling and especially love that Jeff Jarrett is back with the company," said Moose. "He's our leader. It's awesome because he's the one who started the company and he's the one who made the company great. I think we went into a slump when he left it. He's going to bring us back to where we were when he was there."

Moose has a good relationship with Jeff Jarrett as Moose was part of Global Force Wrestling's first roster in 2015. He made his debut with Impact on July 12, 2016. One of the biggest differences Moose says in Impact today compared to last year is that someone that understands the wrestling business is at the helm.

"I think the biggest thing is just knowing that there's somebody in the office that actually knows what they're doing," said Moose. "Dixie was a great person but I think her only flaw was that she didn't know much about wrestling. The product actually showed. But I think it's great now that we have Jeff who knows about wrestling and was brought up in the wrestling business and he's leading us."

Moose had garnered interest from WWE before signing with Impact but WWE backed away from their offer due to 2009 domestic violence allegations surfacing against him.

"It gets me so mad when companies are like 'we don't work with this company' or 'we don't work with this company'," explained Moose. "I think that's so stupid because as of right now, WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world. Everybody knows that. I feel like the only way that companies could catch up to WWE is to do a combination. I think it would be great for business for a company like Impact Wrestling to work with Ring of Honor and I think we were close to having that relationship before the Hardy's left the company. We'll see. You never say never in wrestling."

You can read Moose's complete interview with Sporting News by clicking here. Make sure to join us for live coverage of Slammiversary XV on Sunday night right here at WrestlingINC.com.

