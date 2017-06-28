- Above is the latest episode of BellaGlam with Nikki Bella and Eileen.
- The WWE Comics issue #6 Finn Balor cover was released in stores today. WWE Publishing tweeted this artwork and a link to where you can find the issue.
This @WWE #6 @FinnBalor cover is waiting for you at comic stores tomorrow! #DemonKing #WWEComics— WWE Publishing (@WWEpublishing) June 27, 2017
Find a store- https://t.co/i2T8p4bLmw pic.twitter.com/XI0YcZIinF
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.