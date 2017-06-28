- Above is the latest episode of BellaGlam with Nikki Bella and Eileen.

WWE stock was up 1.62% today, closing at $20.69 per share. Today's high was $20.78 and the low was $20.34.

- The WWE Comics issue #6 Finn Balor cover was released in stores today. WWE Publishing tweeted this artwork and a link to where you can find the issue.

