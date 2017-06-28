- Above is more behind-the-scenes video from FOX's American Grit reality competition. Host & Executive Producer John Cena gives a tour of Camp Grit where the competitors stay.
- We noted before that Summer Rae made the Maxim Hot 100 list this year. She also appeared at the Hot 100 party at the Hollywood Palladium over the weekend. Below are a few photos:
Maxim Hot 100 Party ? pic.twitter.com/75xgu786u3— Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) June 28, 2017
