Scott Steiner did a media conference call to promote Sunday's Slammiversary XV pay-per-view presented by Impact Wrestling, which you can watch in the video above. Steiner will team with Josh Mathews to oppose Joseph Park and Jeremy Borash in a tag team match. WrestlingINC.com owner Raj Giri was on the call and asked for his thoughts on the business today and what are the changes that should be made.

"Yeah, the first few changes they need to get rid of Stephanie McMahon and Hunter McMahon," Steiner stated (at the 9:15 mark of the video). "Cause they're two idiots that are running the whole place up there. It's like, I mean, I feel sorry for the wrestlers up there, they gotta follow the instructions of these two idiots that clearly don't know what they're doing."

Steiner, who worked for the WWE from 1992 through 1994 and again from 2002 to 2004, went on to lash out against Triple H and pointed towards WWE's record-low television ratings.

"People don't wanna watch it because the ratings are down and the reason why I call Hunter McMahon is because she obviously wears the pants. He's a ball-less walking around human being," said Steiner.

After that, a conversation ensued about WWE statues being made for Ric Flair and "Macho Man" Randy Savage. This preceded another Scott Steiner rant, one directed at Stephanie McMahon regarding Savage.

"Have you seen that statue of The Macho Man," Steiner asked. "That's never going to leave Stephanie's bedroom, so no, you ain't ever going to see that. No."

Steiner of course was referring to a long-standing but never confirmed rumor that Randy Savage's falling out with Vince McMahon and WWE had to do with an affair with a young Stephanie McMahon before he left the company in 1994, never to return.

"Where do you think all these statues are at? Cause there sure ain't no building," Steiner continued. "They'e probably collecting dust in a warehouse somewhere."

When asked if he would accept an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, Steiner said he would do it if the price was right.

"Vince gets paid to, you know, put on a show. Yeah, pay me," said Steiner. "Cause Vince is getting paid to show the program, I mean, you know. I ain't doing anything for free, he doesn't do anything for free. He wants, you know. So yeah, if the price is right."

