- Tyron Woodley will defend his welterweight title at UFC 214 against Demian Maia, the champion confirmed on "UFC Tonight" Wednesday evening. That makes three planned title fights for the July 29 event from Anaheim, California.

Woodley (17-3-1) retained his title earlier this year with a majority decision win vs. Stephen Thompson. Last year, the two fought to a majority draw. The former University of Missouri wrestling standout is 7-2-1 over 10 Octagon appearances.

Maia (25-6) sports an impressive seven-fight win streak that includes submission wins over Carlos Condit, Matt Brown and Neil Magny. He previously fought Anderson Silva for the middleweight title.

- A blood infection has caused Donald Cerrone to be removed from a planned UFC 213 fight with Robbie Lawler. Cerrone posted a message on social media to explain why he won't be cleared to fight the former UFC welterweight champion in just over a week.

While early reports stated that the bout could be moved to UFC 214 at the end of July, UFC president Dana White told MMAjunkie that is likely not going to happen.

"Here's the deal. 'Cowboy' Cerrone is a stud. He's too tough for his own good," White said. "He absolutely wanted to fight. The kid's got a pulled groin; he's got a bruise from his knee to the inside of his groin. And his other knee is blowing up; he's got staph infection. No (the fight) won't be on Anaheim."

Let everyone know this is not an injury. But a super bad infection in my blood. 7 days of IV and I'll be back at it. Working on getting the fight rescheduled A post shared by Donald Cerrone (@cowboycerrone) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

