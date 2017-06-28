- WWE uploaded the ending of the Ric Flair vs. Goldberg match from the August 11, 2003 episode of RAW, which you can watch above. Goldberg defeated Flair after a spear and jackhammer, while Shawn Michaels helped the unconscious referee make the count.

- WWE is advertising Brock Lesnar for the SmackDown live event on Saturday, August 12th at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Lesnar will be replacing John Cena, who will be working the other SmackDown live events that weekend.

- WWE will be returning to Wichita, KS for a RAW live event at Intrust Bank Arena on September 1st. Tickets go on sale next Friday, July 7th at 10 a.m.

