- WWE uploaded the ending of the Ric Flair vs. Goldberg match from the August 11, 2003 episode of RAW, which you can watch above. Goldberg defeated Flair after a spear and jackhammer, while Shawn Michaels helped the unconscious referee make the count.
- WWE will be returning to Wichita, KS for a RAW live event at Intrust Bank Arena on September 1st. Tickets go on sale next Friday, July 7th at 10 a.m.
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.