It appears we now know why the UFC wanted to get Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia booked as quickly as possible. UFC president Dana White told MMAjunkie that Georges St-Pierre will challenge the winner of the UFC 214 welterweight title fight.

"Georges and I talked a couple days ago when he was in Vegas," White said. "Georges is saying he wants to fight; we'll get this thing figured out. We're talking about Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia. These two are going to fight soon. That will free up the 170-pound champion for Georges St-Pierre to return and try to regain his belt."

In a perfect world, the Woodley-Maia winner would defend the title in November when the UFC returns to New York City for a planned pay-per-view. White didn't want to confirm that due to possible injuries that could change that.

St-Pierre, who held the welterweight title from 2008-13, announced his return earlier this year after a self-imposed retirement. He was originally scheduled to challenge Michael Bisping for the middleweight belt.

