It appears we now know why the UFC wanted to get Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia booked as quickly as possible. UFC president Dana White told MMAjunkie that Georges St-Pierre will challenge the winner of the UFC 214 welterweight title fight.
In a perfect world, the Woodley-Maia winner would defend the title in November when the UFC returns to New York City for a planned pay-per-view. White didn't want to confirm that due to possible injuries that could change that.
St-Pierre, who held the welterweight title from 2008-13, announced his return earlier this year after a self-imposed retirement. He was originally scheduled to challenge Michael Bisping for the middleweight belt.
