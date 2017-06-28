WWE Tough Enough season 3 winner Matt Cappotelli revealed on Facebook that he is going in for his second brain surgery on Thursday. The brain tumor that he had removed 10 years ago has come back much more aggressively, and a portion of it is inoperable.

Cappotelli and John Hennigan, a.k.a. Johnny Mundo, were the winners of that season. He was scheduled to be brought to the main roster in December of 2005, however he found out about his brain tumor while in OVW, which ended his career. He underwent surgery to remove the timor in May of 2007.

We wish Matt and his family the best. Below is his full post:

"Waiting to be taken for my MRI and get prepared for my second brain surgery tomorrow. Just found out that the tumor that I had removed 10 years ago has come back much more aggressively and needs to be dealt with. It's a very large tumor and there is a portion that is inoperable. The portion that they are hoping to remove will be sent for pathology, which will determine what exactly we are dealing with and provide insight on future treatment plans and the next steps for the inoperable portion in my brain stem. #John9:1-3"

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.