- TMZ Sports caught up with L.A. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and asked her about LaVar Ball appearing on WWE RAW this past Monday night, as seen in the video above.

"He's a very big personality," Buss noted. "I thought he did a terrific job."

- While Buss was pleased by Ball's performance, Braun Strowman apparently wasn't. Corey Graves posted this photo on Instagram drawing a comparison with Ball and Mama June and asked, "Am I the only one who drew this comparison last night?" Braun Strowman replied, "Am I the only one who wanted to stomp him out in the middle of the ring?" (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Pete Gerber)

- Squared Circle Sirens is reporting that Andrea, f.k.a. Rosie Lottalove in TNA, is now using the name Sage Miller in NXT. She signed with WWE last December.

