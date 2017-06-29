Source: Talk Is Jericho

Recently on Talk Is Jericho, the villainous tag team of Jeri-Show reunited as Chris Jericho and The Big Show shared a conversation on the podcast. Among other things, The Big Show discussed the rise of current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

On the subject of Mahal, The Big Show admitted that he has a lot of respect for 'The Modern Day Maharaja' and that he is doing all the right things to be successful. Moreover, 'The World's Largest Athlete' put over Mahal's physique, saying it makes him look like a credible threat.

"Jinder Mahal, this up-and-coming heel, who [has] a fantastic, different look and who [has] made a lot of changes in his work and his body. I mean, Jinder's work is really good. He's tall. He's like a striking viper, or a praying mantis, or something, but he also looks physically impressive. Do you know what I mean? He looks like he could whip somebody's ass. Do you know what I mean? He doesn't look like somebody's gardener that got out and in the wrong place or something."

Prior to Mahal's current SmackDown Live run, he was working with The Big Show on live events. 'The Giant' allowed 'Big Match' Jinder bodyslam him as a way of showing Mahal respect for the work he was putting in.

"It was great for him because I look at what they're doing with him and they're trying to do something with him. Now he's moving to SmackDown. And my job as an older guy, an older veteran, is to see somebody that has the right attitude, that is doing the right thing, that's getting a new opportunity, and WWE knows me, and Vince [McMahon] knows me, the fans know me. I'm not about to let anybody do some s--t like that. So in one way, I'm kind of giving Jinder a 'thank you' from me and a respect from me for the hard work he's putting in and I see it. Do you know what I mean? I don't have booking control and I don't do payoffs and all that B.S., but I can let him know that in my mind, as a locker room veteran, I respect the hard work he's doing and I see something in him too."

The Big Show stated that he hoped WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would ask him why he let Mahal slam him.

"I surely hope so and I hope Vince asks me about it tomorrow. If he says, 'hey, what was that about?' and I'll tell him the truth. I'll say, 'look, the kid's working hard, he's got a great look, I like his attitude, he's a go-getter, and his in-ring work is great.'"

