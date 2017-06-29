We reported earlier that Brock Lesnar has been added to two upcoming SmackDown live events. Lesnar will be filling in for John Cena for the upcoming WWE Smackdown live event in Tampa on August 12th.

Lesnar was also added to the "Farewell to the Joe" SmackDown live event at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit on July 29th. The official website for the arena is advertising Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Baron Corbin. Also advertised is John Cena (no opponent has been named yet), AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in a triple threat match for the U.S. Championship, Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship.

Below is Lesnar's updated schedule:

* WWE Monday Night RAW: July 3rd (Phoenix, AZ)
* WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV: July 9th (Dallas, TX)
* WWE Monday Night RAW: July 10th (Houston, TX)
* WWE SmackDown live event: July 29th (Detroit, MI)
* WWE Monday Night RAW: July 31st (Pittsburgh, PA)
* WWE SmackDown live event: August 12th (Tampa, FL)
* WWE Monday Night RAW: August 17th (Boston, MA)
* WWE SummerSlam: August 20th (Brooklyn, NY)
* WWE Monday Night RAW: August 28th in Memphis, TN

