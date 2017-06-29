We reported earlier that Brock Lesnar has been added to two upcoming SmackDown live events. Lesnar will be filling in for John Cena for the upcoming WWE Smackdown live event in Tampa on August 12th.

Below is Lesnar's updated schedule:

* WWE Monday Night RAW: July 3rd (Phoenix, AZ)

* WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV: July 9th (Dallas, TX)

* WWE Monday Night RAW: July 10th (Houston, TX)

* WWE SmackDown live event: July 29th (Detroit, MI)

* WWE Monday Night RAW: July 31st (Pittsburgh, PA)

* WWE SmackDown live event: August 12th (Tampa, FL)

* WWE Monday Night RAW: August 17th (Boston, MA)

* WWE SummerSlam: August 20th (Brooklyn, NY)

* WWE Monday Night RAW: August 28th in Memphis, TN

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.