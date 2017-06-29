Source: Amarillo Globe News

Amarillo Globe-News has a new interview with Becky Lynch, who was promoting the upcoming SmackDown live event at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Cal Farley Coliseum on July 3rd. Below are a few highlights:

"I love it. It's brilliant. I think that Smackdown Live has thrived. I think before it was just a two hour repeat of what happened on RAW. You'd see the same people doing the same thing to evolve the story a little bit. Now we have an entirely different following and I maybe bias, but I think Smackdown Live is a better show. Maybe it's the two-hour time slot, or the great writing and engaging stories. I can't speak on RAW, because I can't watch it because we're doing shows like the one on that Monday in Amarillo."

You think there is a chance the women get their own Royal Rumble at some point?

"I think there'll definitely be a time where the women get their own Royal Rumble. When you look at the fact that in July there is the Mae Young Classic taking place between 32 women. Then you have the women in NXT and the women on both brands. I think it's a year or two away from having our own Royal Rumble, then maybe our tag titles. The sky is the limit."

Which wrestler do you like to peek around the curtain and watch?

"A.J. Styles and Sami Zayn. They're both so good. A.J. can do anything. He can do crazy flips but it's his in-between. His timing and pacing is perfect. I've never watched an A.J. match and said that's boring. He's such a great storyteller. Then Sami Zayn. Wow, there is no one that can get that sympathy. He's so great to watch because he's so agile."

Becky also discussed her WrestleMania 32 match, how NXT has helped talent, wanting to break James Ellsworth's arm and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

