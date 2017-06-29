Scott Steiner did a media conference call to promote Sunday's Slammiversary XV pay-per-view presented by Impact Wrestling, an event where he'll team with Josh Mathews to oppose Joseph Park and Jeremy Borash in a tag team match. During the call, he was asked about being banned from the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony due to an "ugly incident" in an airport with Hulk Hogan's wife Jennifer. Asked if anything ever came of it, other than him being denied entry into the event, Steiner commented:

"Well I had to get a, you know, I had my lawyer call the police department because he tried to get me arrested for assault," said Steiner. "You know, threatened his life, I mean, you know that's a serious, that carries 15-20 years."

"And of course WWE takes the word of a racist. You know and puts my picture all over the entrances like I'm going to go there. You know, so, no, nothing ever came of it," said Steiner (photo here). "Other than the fact that, you know, Hogan shows what a coward he really is. Lucky it happened at an airport where it had all the cameras so, you know, it was easy to prove my innocence."

Later in the call, Steiner was asked if he saw anyway that Hogan can redeem himself after his latest controversies.

"I don't know man, the guy, you have the tapes, he's racist," Steiner remarked. "You know what you've got to go watch is, go Google it, is when he was on the stand with a stupid a-- bandanna. What kangaroo court allowed a guy to testify with a bandanna on but then he talks about the size of his p---s. It's hilarious. I mean, I don't have to say it, he humiliated himself. I don't care anything about Hulk Hogan, he's a piece of garbage."

