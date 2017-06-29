- Tonight's Impact Wrestling episode will feature the final hype for Sunday's Slammiversary pay-per-view in Orlando. This is also the final episode filmed from Mumbai, India. Above is a video preview for tonight.
- Speaking of Lashley, he tweeted a message to Patron with this video ahead of their unification match on Sunday:
Sending a message to @PrideOfMexico #SLAMM15 @IMPACTWRESTLING #Slammiversary #youcanthurtme #AndStill #ATT pic.twitter.com/5W9GoV3ADh— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 29, 2017
